All-Party Meet With Jammu And Kashmir Governor NN Vohra Likely Today

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule within a day of the BJP pulling out of the coalition government led by Peoples Democratic Party-led by Mehbooba Mufti.
The Governor also placed the legislative assembly in suspended animation till the proclamation of Governor's rule is revoked or varied by a subsequent proclamation, according to a gazette notification. The six-year term of the current assembly ends in March, 2021.
According to the officials, the governor has called a meeting of all party heads, including the heads of the state units of the national parties, today to discuss the situation in the state.