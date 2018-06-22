All-Party Meet With Jammu And Kashmir Governor NN Vohra Likely Today

Share EMAIL PRINT Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra will meet all political parties later this evening to discuss the situation in the state after it was brought under central rule earlier this week.



Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule within a day of the BJP pulling out of the coalition government led by Peoples Democratic Party-led by Mehbooba Mufti.



The Governor also placed the legislative assembly in suspended animation till the proclamation of Governor's rule is revoked or varied by a subsequent proclamation, according to a gazette notification. The six-year term of the current assembly ends in March, 2021.



According to the officials, the governor has called a meeting of all party heads, including the heads of the state units of the national parties, today to discuss the situation in the state.



