All India Bar Examination Dates Announced. Details Here

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the examination dates for the All India Bar Examination - XVIII (AIBE 18). The details were released on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The examination will take place on October 29.

As per the official notice, the registration process for AIBE XVIII 2023 has started today.

The last date to register for the All India Bar Examination - XVIII is October 20. Candidates can make changes to their application form till October 10.

The authorities will release the admit card on October 20.

The authorities also informed that they have fixed 45 per cent as the passing percentage for general and other backward classes (OBC). For scheduled castes (SC), and scheduled tribes (ST), the passing percentage criteria is 40 per cent.

Steps to register for AIBE XVIII 2023

Candidates must keep all the documents handy at the time of filling up the registration form.

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official page of AIBE or you can directly click here at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Next, you will have to click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 link that you will find on its home page.

Step 3: Fill up the registration form and enter basic details like name, date of birth and education qualification

Step 4: Cross-check all the details and click on submit

Step 5: After filling out the application form, make the payment

Step 6: Save the challan and keep a copy for future reference

Step 7: Note down your application number and password for future use.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website from time to time for future updates.