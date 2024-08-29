Bar Council Of India Issues Certificate Of Practice To Qualified Candidates

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued the Certificate of Practice (COP) to candidates who have qualified the AIBE-18 examination. Students facing any difficulty in accessing the certificate can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The COP has been released for all State Bar Council except for Karnataka. The Certificate of Practice for the Karnataka Bar Council will be released later. The COP is awarded to candidates who qualify the bar examination. It is an essential component of legal practice and enables advocates to practice and represent clients in Indian courts.

An official notification on the AIBE website reads, "Please be informed that the Certificate of Practice (COP) for the AIBE-18 examination has been dispatched to all State Bar Councils, except for the Karnataka State Bar Council. We kindly request all candidates to collect their COP from their respective State Bar Councils. For any queries or assistance regarding the collection process, please contact your respective State Bar Councils directly. Please note that the COP for candidates under the Karnataka State Bar Council will be released soon. A separate notification will be issued once they are available."

The result of the 18th All India Bar Examination was announced on March 23. Conducted on December 10, 2023, at various examination centers nationwide, the 18th Bar examination by the council had its provisional answer key released on December 12, 2023. Subsequently, a period for raising objections was provided from December 13 to 20. Before the release of the results, the BCI published the final answer key for AIBE 18 on March 21, 2024.

The All India Bar Examination serves as a certification test for law graduates, enabling them to pursue legal practice within Indian courts.