'All For One. One For All': Trinamool's Unity Pitch Amid Maharashtra Crisis

Derek O'Brien's unity pitch comes amid a crisis in the Nationalist Congress Party. (file)

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien today pitched for Opposition unity amid the ongoing Maharashtra crisis, which could have repercussions on the ambitious project of a joint Opposition front against the BJP for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"Bengaluru Summit.

All For One. One For All." he tweeted while sharing senior Congress leader KC Venugopal's announcement that the next all-Opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

All For One. One For All.

"After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023.

We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward," Mr Venugopal had earlier said in a tweet.

There's a renewed pitch for unity from several Opposition leaders as they watch high political drama unfold in Maharashtra, where Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Shiv Sena once successfully ran an alliance government under the Maha Vikas Aghadi banner. BJP has successfully struck twice in two years, significantly weakening the MVA, as Ajit Pawar joined the government along with eight other MLAs yesterday. Ajit Pawar claims to have support of the entire party.

Sunday's shocker has been a huge embarrassment for Sharad Pawar, who is seen as the man behind back-channel manoeuvring to stitch together a grand alliance against the BJP.

Sharad Pawar today put up a show of strength, and accused the BJP of trying to "destroy" all Opposition parties. He said rebels can return, but there is a time limit to this. The senior Pawar also vowed to rebuild the NCP.

The 82-year-old leader yesterday claimed he was undeterred by his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion and would start afresh by going among the people.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, despite strained relations with Sharad Pawar, also made an appearance with Sharad Pawar today to project a united Opposition in the face of the crisis. Other top Opposition leaders have also dialled Mr Pawar to offer solidarity.