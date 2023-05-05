All Demands Of Wrestlers Met, Let Cops Finish Probe: Anurag Thakur

Delhi Police will take strict action as per law, said Anurag Thakur. (File)

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all demands of the wrestlers sitting on dharna in Delhi have been met and that they should let an unbiased probe be completed by Delhi Police.

"It is my request to all the sportspersons who are agitating there that whatever their demands were, they were met. Court has also given its directions and they should let an unbiased probe be completed," Mr Thakur told reporters in Lucknow.

"Delhi police will do 'doodh ka doodh pani ka pani' (clarify everything) and take strict action as per law," he added.

Several wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23 with a demand that the findings of a committee which was formed to probe sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be made public.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat in UP, has been accused of sexually harassing at least seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Since the protests began, he has been booked in two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police.

