Visitors at Agra's Taj Mahal. (File)

The Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will be reopened on June 16, an ASI official said.

Visitors will be able to book entry tickets online and no offline booking facility will be available, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said.

