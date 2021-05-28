All Big Firms Except Twitter Sent Details Under New IT Rules: Sources

Jack Dorsey's Twitter has run into a controversy in India over new IT rules and content filtering

All big social media firms except Twitter have shared details required under India's new information technology rules, government sources have said. Some of the companies that have shared information required by the new rules are Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Koo, ShareChat and Telegram, the sources said, asking not to be named.

The information sent by the companies includes the names of their chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and grievance officer.

"Twitter is still not following the rules," one of the sources said. "Twitter has not yet sent the details of the chief compliance officer to the ministry."

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) enforced the new rules on Wednesday that make it a must for social media platforms to appoint a compliance officer in India, set up a grievance response mechanism and take down content within 36 hours of a legal order.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has sued the government, saying the rules are unconstitutional and against user privacy.

The government yesterday firmly told Twitter to "stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land" instead of "dictating terms" to the world's largest democracy.

After a firm response from the government yesterday, Twitter sent a communication late last night, sharing details of a lawyer working in a law firm in India as their nodal contact person and grievance officer, the government sources said.

However, the rules require that the designated officers of the social media companies are their employees and citizens of India.

The microblogging website owned by Jack Dorsey is mired in controversy in India not only over the new IT rules but also content filtering. Earlier this month, it tagged a "Congress toolkit" tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra as "manipulated media", inviting the wrath of the government, which asked Twitter on what basis it decided to flag the tweet. The Congress approached Twitter saying the alleged "toolkit" meant to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the centre's handling of the COVID-19 crisis was fake.

Days later, the Delhi Police reached the offices of Twitter in the national capital and Gurgaon. The police said the reason it is investigating the matter is to check how Twitter came to a conclusion that the tweet by Mr Patra was "manipulated media", as without evidence in hand Twitter wouldn't have made that call.