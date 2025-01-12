All About Z-Morh Tunnel, A Landmark Project In Jammu And Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-anticipated Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, January 13. The project is aimed at ensuring year-round connectivity to the town of Sonamarg.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has visited the site to review preparations, inspect the tunnel, and thank the engineers and workers for their dedication to the landmark project. In a post on X, PM Modi reacted and said he was "eagerly awaiting" the tunnel inauguration.

All about the Z-Morh tunnel:

The Z-Morh Tunnel derives its name from the Z-shaped stretch of road it replaces. "Z-Morh" is the Hindi for "Z-turn".

The Z-Morh Tunnel connects Gagangir and Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. It spans 6.5 km, with an additional 6.05 km of approach roads.

The tunnel is situated at an altitude of 2,637 metres (8,652 feet) above sea level.

It provides all-weather access to Sonamarg, replacing the avalanche-prone Z-turn road.

The tunnel is a two-lane, bi-directional road structure with a width of 10 metres.

A parallel escape tunnel, 7.5 metres wide, is included for emergencies and dual use as a railway tunnel.

It is designed to handle up to 1,000 vehicles per hour at a maximum speed of 80 kmph.

The tunnel has been built using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM).

The Z-Morh Tunnel is part of the NH1 Srinagar-Leh Highway.

The project was approved at a cost of Rs 24 billion.

The tunnel is equipped with a ventilation system and has two portals - Western and Eastern.

The Z-Morh Tunnel is one of 31 tunnels - 20 in Jammu and Kashmir and 11 in Ladakh - being constructed at a combined investment of Rs 2,680 crore. Before the tunnel, the route was infamous for being highly avalanche-prone and unsafe during winter months. The 6.5 km stretch now takes just 15 minutes, compared to the hours needed to navigate the earlier zig-zag mountain road.