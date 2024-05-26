5 Points On 'Madonna Oriflamma': Painting In Rahul's Inked Selfie With Sonia Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi shared a selfie of himself and his mother, showing their inked fingers

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son, MP Rahul Gandhi voted on Saturday during the sixth phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Soon after casting their votes, Rahul Gandhi shared a selfie of himself and his mother, showing their inked fingers, on X (formerly Twitter).

देशवासियों!



पहले पांच चरणों के मतदान में आपने झूठ, नफ़रत और दुष्प्रचार को नकार कर अपने जीवन से जुड़े ज़मीनी मुद्दों को प्राथमिकता दी है।



आज छठे चरण का मतदान है और आपका हर वोट सुनिश्चित करेगा कि:



- युवाओं के लिए 30 लाख खाली सरकारी पदों पर भर्ती और 1 लाख रुपए साल की पहली नौकरी… pic.twitter.com/TvcmqSwXj3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2024

In no time, the picture went viral, with a few claiming that he had a photo of Jesus Christ in his room, but none of the Hindu Gods, while pointing out a frame behind them.

But later, a fact check by The Quint revealed that it is a painting titled "Madonna Oriflamma".

Here are a few facts about the "Madonna Oriflamma":