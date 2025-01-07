All About Amit Banerji, Table Space Founder Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest At 45

Amit Banerji, founder, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Table Space, a workplace solutions provider, has died at the age of 45, the company said in a statement on Monday. Mr Banerji died of cardiac arrest. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Amit Banerji, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO on the morning of January 06 due to cardiac arrest. Amit was a visionary leader who transformed the flexible workspace solution industry in India," the company statement said.

"His impact on the company, its people and the industry will be lasting, and he will be profoundly missed by his family, friends and partners. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time," Bengaluru-based Table Space said, per PTI.

Who Was Amit Banerji?

Amit Banerji founded Table Space in 2017. The Bengaluru-based firm is a managed workspace provider that caters to large and mid-market tenants looking for workspaces for long periods. It is one of the leading flexible workspace solution providers in the country.

Before founding Table Space, Mr Banerji held the position of Managing Director for corporate real estate at Accenture, where he was responsible for strategising, planning, and overseeing operations for a multi-million-square-foot portfolio.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Banerji's expertise was in real estate economics, negotiations and asset management, among other areas. He had a B Tech in Computer Science from Punjab Technical University and he did his schooling from Gyan Bharati.

Mr Banerji's sudden death comes in the backdrop of the untimely demise of a number of startup leaders, including Rohan Mirchandani, the founder of Drums Food International, the firm behind the popular Greek yoghurt brand Epigamia. Mr Mirchandani passed away at the age of 42 in December.

Before Mr Mirchandani, the co-founder of Pepperfry, Ambareesh Murty, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 51. Similarly, Rohan Malhotra, co-founder of Good Capital, passed away last year.