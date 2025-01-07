Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Shares Tips To Tackle Air Pollution: "India Would Save..."

Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur renowned for his anti-ageing endeavours, has once again tweeted on India's air pollution crisis. Through his post on X, Mr Johnson offered guidance on tackling the issue, emphasising that resolving air pollution in India would have a greater impact on extending life expectancy than finding a cure for cancer. He also shared a video featuring his associate, who accompanied him on a trip to India, highlighting practical solutions such as using air purifiers to combat pollution.

In the video, Mr Johnson's associate detailed the measures they took to minimise the impact of poor air quality during their stay in Mumbai. They used a portable device to monitor air quality and opted to spend time in their room instead of visiting the hotel gym, which had poor air quality. To further mitigate the effects of pollution, they kept car windows closed, used air conditioning in hotel rooms to circulate air, and wore N96 masks when going outside. The associate also carried portable air filters everywhere she went to ensure access to clean air.

"India would save more years of life by solving air pollution than curing cancer. Here's what you can do in polluted environments," the tweet was captioned.

India would save more years of life by solving air pollution than curing cancer.



Here's what you can do in polluted environments. — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) January 5, 2025

While some appreciated the helpful tips and advice, others found his measures, such as carrying a portable air purifier, to be overly extreme. One user wrote, "Here is my small updated version on your advice - 1. Govt. should force all corporations/companies to have an air filter as a mandate. 2. Do more awareness campaigns on the usage of masks. Not at all will adapt but might move some needle. 3. Plant more trees, water them and maintain them well with taxpayers' money. 4. Give more subsidies on battery vehicles. The cost of EVs should come down."

Another commented, "I hope this reaches enough people that people start taking this seriously … I don't think so people much care about pollution in India … Being able to breathe pollution-free air, should be a human right !! But it's becoming a privilege."

A third said, "Well said. Agree, that air pollution is a big challenge for India's future. Not just a health issue but an economic and social one as well. Hundreds of millions of people don't have access to any of the temporary solutions. Needs rapid, systemic change to avoid a major crisis."

During his visit to India in December, Mr Johnson promoted his book on age reversal and engaged in discussions with young entrepreneurs about his initiative "Project Blueprint" formerly known as "Don't Die".

Notably, the former Silicon Valley executive is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. He developed Blueprint as a platform to explore cutting-edge methods for reversing ageing. The 45-year-old has garnered attention for his radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.