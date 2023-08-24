All 6 Convicts Acquitted In 2004 Assam Blast That Killed 13 Schoolchildren

A total of 18 people had been killed and over 40 had been injured.

The Gauhati High Court today acquitted all six convicts in the 2004 bomb blast in Assam's Dhemaji, which had killed 18 people, including 13 schoolchildren. The explosion had taken place during Independence Day celebrations and the six people had been convicted in 2019.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) had claimed responsibility for the attack, which had also left over 40 people injured. The families of the victims have expressed their unhappiness with the order and questioned whether justice has been done.

In 2019, the Dhemaji District and Sessions Court had sentenced Lila Gogoi, Dipanjali Borgohain, Muhi Handique and Jatin Dowari to life imprisonment, and handed a four-year jail term to Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi.

The convicts had challenged the verdict in the high court. "The Gauhati High Court, in its order, said the six people have been acquitted as they have been given the benefit of the doubt. The court didn't say they were not involved but, in criminal cases, guilt has to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The prosecution could not do that in this case," said the accused's counsel, Abhijit Khanikar.

A family member of a victim said they were expecting justice. "We expected that the high court would give us justice but all the convicts have been acquitted. We are upset," he said.

The relative of another victim said, "They were found guilty by a lower court only in 2019 and they are going to be set free just three years on. Is this justice?"