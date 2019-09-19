'Didn't Give Written Resignation,' Alka Lamba Says After Quitting AAP

Alka Lamba has been at odds with the Aam Aadmi Party for some time.

The clash between Alka Lamba and the Aam Aadmi Party erupted again on Wednesday with her claim that the Delhi Assembly Speaker refused to consider her resignation on Twitter, while the party claimed she herself had urged the Speaker to not take it seriously.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Ms Lamba said the Speaker had called her after a petition was filed by AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj for her disqualification. "I was asked if I had joined the Congress officially. I told him no. He also asked if I resigned from the AAP in written, I again said no. These two are facts and truth. My picture with Sonia Gandhi was shown in the Assembly. When asked about it, I showed Arvind Kejriwal's photo with Lalu Prasad Yadav and asked what could be implied," she said.

Ms Lamba said she resigned from the party on Twitter as she was told that the party will accept that as well.

"Resignation from party and MLA post are two different things. As asked by the party, I gave my resignation on Twitter. I have not resigned from the post of the MLA as the people have elected me," she said.

She said it was AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who asked for the resignation on Twitter. "I even gave my resignation on Twitter. However, the Speaker said the resignation was not enough and so asked me to resign by Thursday, and I will not do so."

She said Arvind Kejriwal threatened the Speaker and told him that if he did not disqualify Ms Lamba, he may lose his ticket.

However, Saurabh Bhardwaj said Ms Lamba was scared and she claimed her Twitter resignation from AAP should not be taken seriously.

"After announcing that she joined Congress, she claims everything was a lie. Can such people be trusted for anything? Is there any value of their announcements?" he tweeted.

Ms Lamba quit the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and announced that she would returned to the Congress after she met Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

