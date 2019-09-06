'Time To Say Goodbye': Alka Lamba Quits AAP After Long Feud With Bosses

After many months of bitterness, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba quit the party today with a tweet saying it was "time to say good bye". Earlier this week, she had met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, setting off speculation that she would return to her old party ahead of state polls next year.

"The time has come to say 'Good Bye' to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the party. The past six years' journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all," Alka Lamba tweeted.

The time has come to say

"Good Bye" to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party.

The past 6years journey was a great learning for me.



Thanks to all. #JaiHind#ChandniChowk#MLA#AlkaLamba#Delhi — Alka Lamba - (@LambaAlka) September 6, 2019

Disenchanted for some time with the AAP leadership, Ms Lamba had met with Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.