Aligarh Muslim University Sees Pro-Palestine March, BJP MP Seeks Action Against Students

A video of the march surfaced on social media platforms.

Days after several Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students allegedly took out a pro-Palestine march inside the campus, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Tuesday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking action in the matter.

The Rajya Sabha MP stated that the rally, taken out in AMU, was against Indian interests and viewpoint.

"India made its stand clear without any delay and condemned the attack on Israel by the terrorist organisation Hamas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is with Israel which is suffering from terrorism in this hour of crisis. But a rally was taken out in Aligarh Muslim University against Indian interests and viewpoint," the letter read.

The development comes after a video surfaced on social media platforms showing several AMU students participating in a support march on Monday to express solidarity with Palestine. Police said that four students of the university have been named in the FIR registered in the matter.

Pressing for action, Yadav said, "To maintain the dignity of the university, it is necessary that those students who act against the interests of India and the university. strict action should be taken against those students who supported the terrorist organization Hamas."

"How can it be accepted that India fights against terrorism and some people of India support terrorists?" the letter read further.

As Hamas continues to attack Israel on the fourth day, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people injured, according to The Times of Israel.

