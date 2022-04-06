Aligarh Muslim University Professor Apologises For 'Mythical Reference Of Rape'

The Aligarh Muslim University assistant professor has submitted unconditional apology.

The Aligarh Muslim University administration and the Faculty of Medicine on Wednesday strongly condemned the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and issued a show-cause notice to an assistant professor for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff and citizens.

Several tweets have been made to the Uttar Pradesh Police regarding assistant professor Dr Jitendra Kumar's post and people also slammed him for the indecent and obscene remarks on gods and goddesses.

After this incident came to the fore, the AMU administration issued a show-cause notice to the accused assistant professor of the Department of Forensic Medicine and asked him to submit his reply within 24 hours.

"The University has also set up a two-member enquiry committee on the recommendation of the Dean, Faculty of Medicine, Professor Rakesh Bhargava to look into the whole matter and suggest steps that this sort of incident does not recur," the AMU said in a statement.

Aligarh Muslim University issues show-cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting religious sentiments "in the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape" during a class. pic.twitter.com/8wnYOJb1Kq — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Kumar has submitted an unconditional apology.

