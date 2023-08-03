'Alert, Speaking To Doctors': Hospital On Bengal Ex-Chief Minister's Health

"He is on Ryles tube feeding and a swallow assessment is being done."

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is alert and speaking to doctors and visitors, according to the health update provided by Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on Thursday.

"Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support on the sixth day of his admission. He is alert and is speaking to doctors and visitors," read a press release of Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital

"An ultrasound of the chest will be done today to rule out pleural effusion, or accumulation of fluids in the lungs. Relevant conservative medical management and physiotherapy are being done. The IV antibiotics he is currently on are to continue till Saturday. He is on Ryles tube feeding and a swallow assessment is being done. His overall clinical status remains stable," the statement further read.

The Former Chief Minister of West Bengal was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure.

"The multidisciplinary medical team treating him is keeping a close watch on his progress," said Dr Rupali Basu, Managing Director & CEO of Woodlands Hospital.

