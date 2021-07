Breaking News

Al Qaeda Module Busted In UP Planned Suicide Attacks In Lucknow: Police

An Al Qaeda unit busted in Uttar Pradesh planned terrorist attacks in crowded areas of Lucknow and other cities in the state, the police said on Sunday.

Two men named Minaz Ahmad and Nasiruddin, both residents of Lucknow, of Lucknow have been arrested as part of the operation, the police said.