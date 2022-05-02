When Is Akshaya Tritiya In 2022? Know The Shubh Muhurat And Time

This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Tuesday, May 3.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a very auspicious and sacred day for people of the Hindu community. It is observed in the month of Vaishakha during Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha. This year, it falls on May 3. “Akshaya” is a Sanskrit term that means “never-fading”. As a result, the advantages of performing any puja on this day never wane and last a lifetime.

Shubh Muhurat And Time (according to Drikpanchang)

This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Tuesday, May 3.

-- Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat: 5:49 am to 12:13 pm (The duration is 6 hours, 24 minutes)

-- Tritiya Tithi Begins: 5:18 am on May 03

-- Tritiya Tithi Ends: 7:32 am on May 04

It is believed that the festival of Akshaya Tritiya brings good fortune and success. Many people buy gold on this day. It's believed that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya will bring prosperity and fortune. Because it is Akshaya day, it is believed that gold purchased on this day will never depreciate and will continue to appreciate.

Lord Vishnu rules Akshaya Tritiya. Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya, according to Hindu mythology. Normally, Akshaya Tritiya and Parashurama Jayanti, Lord Vishnu's 6th incarnation's birthday, fall on the same day, but depending on the Tritiya Tithi's starting time, Parashurama Jayanti may fall a day before Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya is also considered an auspicious day by Vedic astrologers, as it is free of all evil. According to Hindu Astrology, the three lunar days of Yugadi, Akshaya Tritiya, and Vijay Dashami do not require any Muhurta to begin or complete any auspicious work because they are free of all evil influence.