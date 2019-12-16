Akshay Kumar Says 'Like' On Jamia Violence Tweet "Was By Mistake"

Akshay Kumar's clarification drew 1800 retweets and over 9,000 likes within half an hour and inspired much trolling of the actor.

Akshay Kumar Says 'Like' On Jamia Violence Tweet 'Was By Mistake'

Akshay Kumar had "unliked" it immediately after realizing his mistake.

New Delhi:

Filmstar Akshay Kumar said today that he had "by mistake" liked a tweet that appeared to mock the police crackdown on Jamia Millia University students during a protest on Sunday evening against the citizenship law. The 52-year-old actor said he had "unliked" it immediately after realizing his mistake but screenshots were already floating by then.

"Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it. As In no way do I support such acts,"Akshay Kumar tweeted this morning.

The tweet that he had accidentally "liked" said: "Badhai ho...Jamia mein Azaadi mili hai (congratulations, Jamia has won independence)." The video showed the police in riot gear on the campus and not a student in sight.

5macnh94

Akshay Kumar's clarification drew 1800 retweets and over 9,000 likes within half an hour and inspired much trolling of the actor.

He made headlines of the non-film kind last year when he announced that he had Canadian citizenship. Later, he clarified that he had applied for an Indian passport.

Yesterday, the Jamia university became the epicenter of protests against the citizenship bill. Videos show students hiding in the library and some marching out with their heal

Anger over police action against students has spread to other college campuses including in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

100 students were detained from Jamia and released around 3.30 am this morning.

Comments
Akshay KumarJamia University ProtestCitizenship Law Protest

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News