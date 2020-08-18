'True Friend Of Assam': Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore For Flood Relief

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had last year donated Rs 2 crore towards flood relief. (File)

Actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam, where lakhs of people are reeling under the impact of the deluge.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged the generosity of the actor and thanked him, an official statement said.

"The actor has always been a friend of the people of Assam and his help would go a long way in easing the ordeal of the people facing the flood," the chief minister said.

In a tweet, the CM said: "As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena."

Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 18, 2020

The Bollywood actor had last year donated Rs 2 crore towards flood relief, the statement said.

A total of 138 people have died in Assam floods. While 112 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

At present, 28 villages and 1,535 hectare of crop areas are under water in the three flood-hit districts, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin.