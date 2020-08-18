3 Districts In Assam Flooded; 11,900 People Affected

Authorities are running three relief camps in two districts: State Disaster Management Authority (File)

Three districts of Assam -Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa are still inundated and 11,900 people are reeling under the impact of the flood on Monday, an official bulletin said.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit with 9,500 people affected by the deluge, while the number of victims in Dhemaji and Baksa is 2,100 and 300 respectively, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the bulletin.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide stands at 138 across the state.

While 112 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

At present, 28 villages and 1,535 hectare of crop areas are under water in the three flood-hit districts, ASDMA said.

More than 11,800 people of 31 districts in those three districts were affected by the deluge on Sunday.

ASDMA said that the authorities are running three relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 136 people are currently lodged.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Dhubri town, Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur districts, while its tributaries Dikhour, Dhansiri and Jia Bharali are flowing above the danger mark at various other places.

Embankments were damaged in Nagaon district, while erosion was witnessed in Sonitpur district, ASDMA said.