Akhilesh Yadav's Video Attack On Yogi Adityanath Government

The massive brawl at the Ghaziabad wedding, shows the video

They came dressed in wedding finery but some among them ended up going to the jail as a full-blown fight erupted over music being played by the disc jockey at the Ghaziabad event.

Akhilesh Yadav, the principal opposition leader, used the episode to take a swipe at the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the "BJP has performed the last rites of law and order in UP".

The incident was captured on video and has been tweeted by Mr Yadav.

"On 26.02.23, 9 accused have been arrested by registering charges against 15-20 people in connection with the fight during a dispute over DJ playing at a wedding in police station Mussoorie area and other people have been identified on the basis of video. Advance legal action is being taken," said Ghaziabad Police.

The well-lit wedding hall became a site of fierce fight, shows the video. The 19-second clip, shared by the Samajwadi Party leader, shows men running across the hall attacking people with sticks, while some were seen lashing others with belts.

Some women in sarees were seen trying to stop the men from attacking.

The video comes a day after Mr Yadav posed tough questions to chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly over the public killing of a witness in the murder case of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA who was shot dead in Prayagraj on Friday.

The incident deflated Yogi Adityanath government's claims of improving the state's law and order, the Samajwadi Party said, linking the lapse with the BJP's growing proximity with Mayawati's BSP.

Earlier this week, a popular Bhojpuri singer, Singer Neha Singh Rathore, was served notice by the Uttar Pradesh Police for a satirical song that taunted the Yogi Adityanath government for its eviction drive in the state's Kanpur, which led to the deaths of a mother and a daughter.