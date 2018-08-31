Akhilesh Yadav's Estranged Uncles Came Face-to-Face. Then This Happened

Shivpal Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav are on opposite sides of the family feud that erupted in 2016.

Akhilesh Yadav's estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav came face-to-face with cousin Ramgopal Yadav, a day after announcing a "Samajwadi Secular Morcha", which revived speculation of a split,. In the fleeting moment, Shivpal Yadav touched Ramgopal Yadav's feet, and provided interesting visuals for TV cameras. The two are on opposite sides of the Yadav family feud that erupted in 2016 and continues to simmer.

Shivpal Yadav, the younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, has been ranged against Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav.

On Wednesday, Shivpal Yadav implied that he was feeling a "lack of respect" from the party and announced a new outfit. "I have constituted a Samajwadi Secular Morcha. Those not being given any respect should come with us. We will also try to bring together smaller parties," said the upset leader, who has been rumoured to have held meetings with BJP leaders.

It was in this backdrop that Shivpal Yadav's brief meeting with Ramgopal Yadav took place.

Ramgopal Yadav, who was out of favour with Mulayam Singh and Shivpal Yadav, became national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party after Akhilesh Yadav took control of the party in January 2017.

In June, Ram Gopal Yadav had Shivpal Yadav over for his birthday celebrations in Etawah, which was viewed as a patch-up. They embraced each other and exchanged greetings with partymen and workers.

Ram Gopal Yadav also had his cousin join him as he cut the birthday cake.

Shivpal Yadav said at the time that "there was never any revolt or rift either in the party or family."