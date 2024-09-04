Yogi Adityanath's "Requires Heart" Reply To Akhilesh Yadav's Bulldozer Jab

Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File).

Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav traded 'bulldozer' barbs this week after the Samajwadi Party leader's jibe Tuesday about re-directing heavy earth-movers - the symbol of 'justice' meted out by BJP-ruled states, where bulldozers illegally wreck property belonging to accused in criminal cases - to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's home district of Gorakhpur after the 2027 state election.

The retort came Wednesday. Only people with a "bulldozer-like capability" could operate the machines, Yogi Adityanath said, "Not everyone's hands can fit... it requires both heart and mind."

He also swiped at his rival's 'Tipu' sobriquet; "... now 'Tipu' is trying to become a 'sultan'," he said at a private event in Lucknow, referring to the 18th century ruler of the former Kingdom of Mysore - a figure at the centre of the BJP's Hindu vs Muslim narrative before last year's Karnataka election.

The Chief Minister also called Mr Yadav's chances of winning the '27 UP poll a "daydream", and accused his predecessor and his uncle, Shivpal Yadav, of extorting money during his term.

The counter (to the counter) was fired within hours. On X Mr Yadav posted: "If you and your bulldozer are so successful, form a separate party and contest elections with a bulldozer as the symbol."

"Your illusions and pride will be shattered..." Mr Yadav chuckled online, predicting defeat for Yogi Adityanath, who is widely seen as one of the most powerful figures within the BJP and even a potential prime ministerial candidate. That possible elevation, however, was dismissed by Mr Yadav.

अगर आप और आपका बुलडोज़र इतना ही सफल है तो अलग पार्टी बनाकर ‘बुलडोज़र' चुनाव चिन्ह लेकर चुनाव लड़ जाइए। आपका भ्रम भी टूट जाएगा और घमंड भी। वैसे भी आपके जो हालात हैं, उसमें आप भाजपा में होते हुए भी ‘नहीं' के बराबर ही हैं, अलग पार्टी तो आपको आज नहीं तो कल बनानी ही पड़ेगी। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 4, 2024

"... in your current situation, even if you are in the BJP, it (a tilt at the Prime Minister's post) is as good as a 'no'," he said, "You will have to form a separate party... if not today then tomorrow."

Yadav Kickstarts Bulldozer Battle

The squabble broke after Mr Yadav's gibe Tuesday.

"As soon as BJP is wiped out (in UP after the Assembly election) and the Samajwadi government is formed, the bulldozers of the entire state will head towards Gorakhpur," the opposition leader said.

Akhilesh Yadav's 'bulldozer' digs came hours after a key observation by the Supreme Court.

The court questioned the idea of 'bulldozer justice' and wanted to know how a building could be demolished simply because it belongs to an accused, or even a convict, in a criminal case.

The observation was significant given the frequency with which BJP-ruled states bulldozed buildings of individuals accused in criminal cases; recent examples cited in court included the demolition a home in Rajasthan's Jaipur because the owner's son had stabbed a classmate. A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan took a dim view of the controversial practice.

"Is Land For His Residence Approved?" Yadav's Jibe

This afternoon Mr Yadav followed up Tuesday's jab with a pointed question at the Uttar Pradesh government, demanding an apology from the state for houses and buildings bulldozed till now, and suggested the BJP change its name to Bhartiya Jogi Party. "When so many names (of cities and towns in UP) have been changed, then Chief Minister should change name of Bhartiya Janata Party too..."

Akhilesh Yadav also threw in a cheeky side-swipe by asking the Chief Minister if the land on which his home has been built meets regulatory requirements. "The people who scared others away with bulldozers... who demolished others houses... tell me, is the land for his residence approved?"

"You deliberately ran the bulldozer over (buildings belonging to) people from whom you wanted to revenge... to humiliate them. But the Supreme Court has said a bulldozer cannot be used..."

"So, will the government apologise for bulldozer ops going on till now or not?"

With input from agencies

