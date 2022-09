Akhilesh Yadav To Lead March To UP Vidhan Bhavan Highlighting Various Issues

The march will begin at the SP office and will pass through Raj Bhavan.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead a march by his party legislators highlighting various issues in Uttar Pradesh before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commences on Monday.

During the march, the party MLAs and MLCs will raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women, and the poor law and order situation in the state, the SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said here on Sunday.

He said the march will begin at the SP office and will pass through Raj Bhavan and Gandhi statue located near the General Post Office before culminating at the Vidhan Bhavan.

The party members will vigorously raise the problems of the people in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, the SP leader said.

Social harmony is in danger as the BJP government is working with a "revenge mentality". Contrary to the spirit of democracy, the BJP is doing "politics of hate", he alleged.

