Opium, Not Opinion Polls, Says Akhilesh Yadav To NDTV

BJP candidates are being chased out of constituencies due to public anger, Akhilesh Yadav said

Akhilesh Yadav today said surveys favouring the BJP in Uttar Pradesh were "opium polls, not opinion polls".

The Samajwadi Party leader pressed for a ban on the opinion polls shown on some TV channels in the run-up to the UP polls next month.

"These are not opinion polls. These are opium polls. I wonder what is the basis on which these polls are done... they are trying to mislead people," Akhilesh Yadav told NDTV in an interview.

"These people don't ask the BJP about inflation or unemployment. Their candidates are being chased out of constituencies because of public anger. Their government events are poorly attended. They showed a Bengal flyover in UP. So what are they showing in opinion polls?" Mr Yadav said.

The BJP, he said, was unable to campaign and it had prepared for virtual rallies. "Their studios were all ready. Did they know the Election Commission would ban physical rallies," Mr Yadav questioned.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases from February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.