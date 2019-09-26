'BJP's Real Face': Akhilesh Yadav On Woman's Arrest In Chinmayanand Case

"Beti Bachao" has turned out to be BJP's jumla after all, said Akhilesh Yadav.

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the ruling BJP over the arrest of an Uttar Pradesh law student, who has accused former MP Chinmayanand of rape.

"BJP has revealed its real face by sending the daughter, who mustered the courage to raise her voice against a BJP leader, to jail. Today every daughter, sister, and mother in the country is saddened by this shameless act and some people are saying "Everything is fine in the country". Condemnable! The slogan of "Beti Bachao" too turned out to be a jumla after all," Mr Yadav's tweet read.

Earlier today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too had attacked the BJP over the woman's arrest.

भाजपा नेता के ख़िलाफ़ साहस दिखाते हुए आवाज़ उठाने वाली बेटी को ही जेल भेजकर भाजपा ने अपना असली चेहरा दिखा दिया है। आज देश की हर बेटी, बहन और माँ भाजपा के इस शर्मनाक कृत्य से दुखी है और लोग कह रहे हैं “देश में सब अच्छा है” — निंदनीय!



‘बेटी बचाओ' भी आख़िरकार एक जुमला ही साबित हुआ। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 26, 2019

"Unnao Rape case - Victim's father murdered, uncle arrested. The accused MLA was arrested after 13 months after much public pressure. An attempt to kill the victim''s family. Shahjahpur rape case--- Victim arrested. Pressure on the victim's family. Police delayed the arrest of accused BJP leader and arrested after much public pressure. The charges of rape have not been framed on the BJP leader till now. Kudos to the justice system of BJP," Ms Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

उन्नाव बलात्कार केस:



पीड़िता के पिता की हत्या।

पीड़िता के चाचा गिरफ़्तार।

भारी जन दबाव के बाद घटना के 13 महीने बाद आरोपी विधायक गिरफ़्तार।

पीड़िता के परिवार को जान से मारने की कोशिश।



शाहजहाँपुर बलात्कार केस:



पीड़िता गिरफ़्तार।

पीड़िता के परिवार पर दबाव। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 26, 2019

The 23-year-old woman, who has alleged that the former BJP MP sexually assaulted her for over a year, was on Wednesday arrested and charged with extortion, criminal intimidation and "disappearance of evidence". Her request for bail was denied by a court yesterday. Her fresh petition for bail will be heard on Monday.

Chinmayanand was arrested on Friday but is not in jail. He has claimed heart ailments and has been in hospital, "under observation", since Monday.

The woman alleges that Chinmayanand, who runs several ashrams and educational institutions, sexually exploited her after helping her with admission into his law college last year. He allegedly filmed her taking a bath at the hostel, blackmailed her with the video and raped her.

The case went public when the student disappeared on August 24 after putting up a Facebook post without naming the politician.

The Supreme Court had issued orders to investigate the case and formed a special investigation team.

(With Inputs From ANI)

