Akhilesh Yadav On What Will Stop 'BJP's Bulldozer'

The Constitution will stop the "BJP's bulldozer", Akhilesh Yadav warned the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, pointing out that the house demolished by the authorities in Prayagraj on Sunday reportedly did not belong to Javed Mohammed -- the main accused in the Friday's violence in the city over the Prophet Muhammad controversy.

"The Constitution and the law will stop the BJP's bulldozer. The home on which they used the bulldozer, taxes were paid, why was the government taking taxes. One hears that papers show that the accused is not the owner of the house, it's in the name of the wife. The question is will the government accept its mistake and will the authorities who bulldozed the house reconstruct it?" the Samajwadi Party leader said.

Javed Mohammed is a well-known politician from Prayagraj, associated with the Welfare Party of India. He was arrested on Friday by the police, who claimed that he had masterminded the Friday protests

A group of lawyers have written to the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice, saying that the demolition was against the law because the house was in the name of Javed's wife.

The family claimed they had received no earlier notice about the demolition.

Massive protests were held in parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, which also drew backlash from around 15 Islamic nations.

"I want to say clearly, a true Hindu will not say a thing about any religion, he cannot insult anyone. A true Hindu will not use such language about another religion. The constitution does not permit it, the law does not permit it," said Mr Yadav on the controversial comments made by now suspended BJP spokesperson.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's waring about "strictest" action against the perpetrators, bulldozers were used in Saharanpur, razing the homes of two accused. Demolitions were also carried out in Kanpur, where violent clashes and stone-throwing took place on June 3 over the same issue.