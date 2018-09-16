If We Can Stop BJP In UP, We Can Stop Them Across India: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said that his party lost in UP because the RSS misled people

Speaking at NDTV's youth conclave, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that if BJP can be defeated in Uttar Pradesh, the party can be defeated in all states across India.

Here are top quotes from Akhilesh Yadav's session at NDTV Yuva: