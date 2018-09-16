If We Can Stop BJP In UP, We Can Stop Them Across India: Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking at NDTV's youth conclave, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that if BJP can be defeated in Uttar Pradesh, the party can be defeated in all states across India.
Here are top quotes from Akhilesh Yadav's session at NDTV Yuva:
- People who are saying they will rule for 50 years... Forget 50 years, people will give their verdict in 50 weeks.
- Our faith (in the Election Commission) has been shaken. People don't get to the Election Commission by staying shielded from the political system
- Samajwadi Party lost in Uttar Pradesh because the RSS misled people
- Not just our parties, but to save the country we have to stay away from the RSS.
- RSS creates a divide between us based on religion, caste. That is why I am against them.
- When PM reached Lucknow while looking for black money, he did not find any but he did end up meeting Amar Singh uncle.
- We will choose our leader (of the grand alliance) after the elections. We have to stop the BJP.
- If we can stop the BJP in UP, we can stop them in all of India.
- If you keep the youth fighting among themselves over religion and caste, they will not ask for jobs and income. That's their (BJP's) plan.
- All I have learnt in politics has been from Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav).