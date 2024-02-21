'All's Well...': Akhilesh Yadav Hints At Seat Pact With Congress

Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav offered hope to the stumbling INDIA bloc on Wednesday, saying a seat-share deal with the Congress for Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats is near completion.

"All is well that ends well. Yes, there will be an alliance... there is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," a smiling Mr Yadav told reporters.

The comment comes as a much-needed boost in the arm for the opposition grouping that has struggled for cohesion since it was formed in June last year, with disagreements on seat-sharing high on the list of problems to be overcome.

The bloc, led by the Congress, has already seen the exit of Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) boss Nitish Kumar, who was one of its founders, and is almost certain to also lose Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal in UP. Nitish Kumar has allied with the BJP and Jayant Chaudhary is expected to follow.