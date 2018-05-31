Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav Vacate Lucknow Bungalows After Supreme Court Order The UP government served notice to Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and four other former chief ministers earlier this month, asking them to vacate their official homes in 15 days as ordered by the Supreme Court.

18 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav had earlier asked for 2 years to vacate their government bungalows Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav have vacated their official residences in Lucknow, complying with the orders of the Supreme Court, news agency ANI has reported.



This comes just days after the father-son duo had moved the Supreme Court against the order that asks former chief ministers to vacate their official bungalows, and



On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav had challenged the media to "



"We are ready to vacate but we need more time, both netaji (Mulayam Singh) and I don't have any place to live in Lucknow. If you can find a place for us let us know," the former chief minister snapped.



In his petition before the Supreme Court, Mulayam Singh had asked for time citing his age and ill-health. Akhilesh Yadav had listed security and his children's education as reasons why he should be allowed to hang on to the bungalow he was entitled to as chief minister.



Yesterday, claiming compliance with the Supreme Court, Bahujan Samaj Party chief



The UP government served notice to Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and four other former chief ministers earlier this month, asking them to vacate their official homes in 15 days as ordered by the Supreme Court.



The top court has cancelled changes to the law that enabled former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh to live in official homes for life, saying that these were "based on irrelevant and legally unacceptable considerations, unsupported by any constitutional sanctity."



