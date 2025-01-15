Akhilesh Yadav Explains Why He Is Supporting AAP Over Congress In Delhi

Asserting that the INDIA bloc is intact, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he is supporting the Aam Aadmi Party over the Congress in Delhi because it is stronger and the common aim is to defeat the BJP.

Strengthening the hands of regional parties wherever they are strong and in a position to fight the BJP is the basic principle behind the formation of the opposition alliance, Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

He was in Haridwar to immerse the ashes of his uncle Rajpal Yadav in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri.

"The INDIA alliance is intact. I remember, when the alliance was being formed, Nitish Kumar had talked to leaders of all parties including ours. He had said at the time that we should strengthen the hands of a regional party wherever it is strong. AAP is strong in Delhi, so we are supporting it," the SP chief said after the ritual.

"We must support whichever party is strong and in a position to give a fight to BJP. In Delhi, AAP and Congress are facing each other... My advice is AAP is strong so we should all support it. After all, our common goal is the defeat of BJP, whether it is Congress, Samajwadi Party or AAP," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Asked for his response on the Union Home ministry granting sanction to the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy linked money laundering case, Mr Yadav said, BJP governments work like that.

"Wherever they are in power they rule in a dictatorial manner," he said.

He said he would visit the Maha Kumbh congregation in Prayagraj whenever "Mother Ganga" calls him.

"Ganga is one from Haridwar to Gangasagar... I took a dip in the Ganga in Haridwar yesterday (Makar Sankranti)," he said.

