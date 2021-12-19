'Our Phones Being Tapped': Akhilesh Yadav After Raids On Aides

Akhilesh Yadav held a press briefing day after raids on aides in UP.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is emerging as the big challenger to the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, alleged today that phones of his party leaders are being tapped and the "Chief Minister listens to the recordings every evening".

Mr Yadav, the predecessor of Yogi Adityanath in the top post, launched a sharp attack on the BJP a day after the Income Tax department conducted a series of raids on his party leaders -- including his private secretary Jainendra Yadav, party leader and spokesperson Rajeev Rai, and another party leader Manoj Yadav.

The raids, he said, were an indication that the BJP was going to lose the election. The Chief Minister he dismissed as "unupoyogi" (unsuitable/useless) drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sobriquet "UPyogi" of yesterday.

Citing the raids, Mr Yadav said the BJP is working to a script handed down the Congress when they were the rulers.

He spoke on the same lines yesterday, saying such tactics of the BJP will increase as the elections get closer.

"Abhi to Income Tax department aaya hai, Enforcement Directorate aayega, CBI aayega ( Right now, now the tax department has come... the Enforcement Directorate will come, CBI will come) but the cycle (the Samajwadi Party's poll symbol) will not stop," he had said.