'Government Must Stop Pretending To Be Army': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks PM

The government must stop pretending to be the army, Uttar Pradesh politician Akhilesh Yadav tweeted today in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's astringent posts hitting out at his uncle and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav.



"The sacrifices of our armed forces should never be questioned. To ask questions of politicians in a democracy is our fundamental right. This government needs to stop pretending to be the Indian Army. Politicians who say they cannot be questioned are dangerous," wrote Akhilesh Yadav.



The Twitter war was spurred by Ram Gopal Yadav apparently suggesting a "conspiracy" behind the Pulwama attack, in which 40 soldiers were killed, and declaring that it would be investigated only when the opposition came to power.

In a sharp retort, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Opposition is the natural habitat of terror apologists and questioners of our armed forces. This reprehensible statement by a senior leader like Ram Gopal Ji insults all those who have given their lives in protecting Kashmir. It humiliates the families of our martyrs."

The Prime Minister also tore into Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his comments questioning the impact of the Balakot air strike.Commenting on the figure in circulation of "300" terrorists being killed by the Indian Air Force strikes on a terror camp in Balakot on February 26, Mr Pitroda, a close aide of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, had said: "Give me more facts and prove it."

Mr Pitroda had also questioned whether "blaming every citizen" of Pakistan was the right way to respond to attacks like Pulwama.

"The most trusted advisor and guide of the Congress President has kick-started the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress, ironically by demeaning India's armed forces. Shame," PM Modi tweeted.

The opposition has been asking the government for the details and the impact of the Indian Air Force strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. The government has not put out any causality figure on record so far.

