'Flower Of Loot': Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Deceiving People

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh of picking pockets of the poor.

Mocking the BJP's election symbol ''lotus'', Mr Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, "Earlier, thousands of crores of rupees were put in the bank accounts of the poor by previous governments, but now the ''flower of lies'' is deceiving people round the clock by becoming a ''flower of loot''."

"Today, the priority of the BJP government at the Centre and in UP is to pickpockets of the poor and snatch the basic facilities," the former chief minister added.

The SP chief also shared a picture of a hoarding featuring him.



