Akashvani Aaradhana YouTube Channel To Run Special Programme During Navratri. See Timings

As the sacred festival of Navratri approaches, Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel is set to deliver a host of special programmes. This will offer devotees an enriching spiritual experience. The channel will present a series of curated broadcasts, celebrating the divine significance of each day, from March 30 to April 6, 2025.



Throughout the festive period, listeners can tune in throughout the day to immerse themselves in devotional content. A key segment, Shakti Aradhana, will be aired daily, featuring renditions dedicated to the goddess.



On its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Akashvani shared details. “On the auspicious occasion of #Navratri, to celebrate each day's significance, listen to a special programme 'Shakti Aradhana' daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM on Akashvani Aradhana channel from 30th March,” it said.

Akashvani also shared the link to the YouTube channel where the programme will be broadcast.



A major highlight of the special programme is Navratri Bhajans, featuring artists such as Anup Jalota, Narinder Chanchal, Jagjit Singh, Hari Om Sharan, Mahendra Kapoor and Anuradha Paudwal. These devotional songs will be broadcast every day from 6 pm to 7 pm, adding to the spiritual fervour of the festival.



The channel will also present Devi Maa Ke Anek Swaroop, a unique series narrating inspiring stories associated with Navratri. The segment, airing from 9 am to 9:30 am daily, will delve into the significance of the goddess in different forms.



Special features on various Shakti Peeths across India will offer listeners a deeper understanding of these revered pilgrimage sites dedicated to Goddess Durga.



The festivities will culminate with a grand live programme on Ram Janmotsav, directly broadcast from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. This exclusive event is scheduled for April 6, 2025, from 11:45 am to 12:15 am. It will showcase the divine celebrations to audiences across the country.



With an extensive lineup of devotional content, Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel is inviting listeners to embrace the spirit of Navratri. Devotees can tune in throughout the festival to celebrate the goddess and seek blessings during this auspicious time.