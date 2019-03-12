Watch: Nita Ambani's Dance Steals The Show At Son's Post-Wedding Party

Nita Ambani performs at son Akash's post-wedding celebration in Mumbai.

Nita Ambani stole the show at her elder son Akash's lavish post-wedding wedding celebration in Mumbai with a graceful dance performance to Krishna bhajan "Achyutam Keshavam". Nita Ambani's performance looked straight out of a Bollywood magnum opus, with dancers in the background, lights and breathtaking fountains. She was dressed in a pretty fuchsia pink outfit. As her performance ended, husband Mukesh Ambani got up from seat and clapped.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta in a glittering ceremony in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Sunday, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, veteran industrialists Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran, and global chief executives of the Bank of America, Samsung, J P Morgan and Bollywood superstars were among the guests.

After the lavish wedding, the Ambanis hosted a post-wedding celebration for the newlyweds at Mumbai's Jio World Complex. Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna, Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, with their daughter Aaradhya, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, musician Anu Malik and his family were seen at the event. American pop-rock band Maroon 5 also performed at the event.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani had hosted a lavish 3-day pre-wedding bash at Switzerland's picturesque St Moritz. The celebration was attended by a bevy of Bollywood celebrities. Music sensations Coldplay and The Chainsmokers had performed for the guests.