Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin: See Photos

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will reportedly get married in March.

With a musical night full of fun and dance, the Ambani and Mehta families began the pre-wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The couple, friends since childhood, got engaged in July last year. They will get married next month, according to reports.

Pictures from the event, organised at Mukesh's Ambani's residence Antilia yesterday, were widely shared on social media. Singer Falguni Pathak also performed at the event. Photos from the venue showed performers ready with their instruments on stage and guests playing dandiya. Members of the Ambani family-Akash, his grandmother Kokilaben and aunt Tina Ambani were also seen in the pictures.

Last week, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to offer the first invitation card for their son Akash's wedding with Shloka Mehta. Later, they flew to Chennai to invite DMK chief MK Stalin to the wedding.

Mukesh Ambani at the celebration in Mumbai.

Last week, a video gave away the first look of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding card. The card, the size of a board game, features rotating disc that lights up and a picture of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Singer Phalguni Pathak performs at the musical night.

Akash Ambani had proposed to Shloka Mehta in the presence of family members in Goa. The Ambanis later hosted a lavish engagement party for the couple.

The couple were seen together at Isha Ambani's engagement at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. They also performed together at her Sangeet ceremony.

Anil Ambani's wife Tina at the couple's pre-wedding celebration.

The Ambanis ended 2018 on a happy note with the wedding of their daughter Isha to Anand Piramal, son of Ajay and Swati Piramal. The lavish ceremony was attended by Bollywood celebrities, politicians and industrialists. American pop sensation Beyonce had performed during the grand pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in December at Anitilia, the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben was also at the party.

After the lavish wedding ceremony, the Ambani and Piramal families hosted a second reception for newlyweds at Jio Gardens in Mumbai's Bandra. The first reception was held at Anand Piramal's new sea-facing home 'Gulita' in Worli.