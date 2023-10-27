Akash Ambani Addresses India Mobile Congress, Highlights Technological Achievements

India Mobile Congress: Akash Ambani shared the vision of creating a "Digital Statue of Unity"

The 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress saw Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, deliver an inspiring speech highlighting India's technological advancements and digital transformation.

In his address, he commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India and the role of technology in achieving this goal.

"Our visionary Prime Minister has given my generation an aspirational vision of transforming our country into a developed India. You are always working on using the latest technology that can improve the lives of people. The best example is India's digital public infrastructure, which has been internationally praised" Akash Ambani said.

Akash Ambani praised PM Modi for providing an aspirational vision to the younger generation, inspiring them to contribute to the nation's growth.

"If anyone wants to get a glimpse of how a developed India is being built, all they should do is come to the India Mobile Congress" he said.

The Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm acknowledged the Prime Minister's commitment to embracing innovation, welcoming change, and leveraging the latest technology to improve people's lives.

He pointed to India's digital public infrastructure, which has received international acclaim, as a testament to this commitment.

Akash Ambani further noted that Prime Minister Modi's challenge to make India a global leader in 5G technology had energized the nation.

"The best example of it is India's digital public infrastructure, which has been internationally praised. Millions of youngsters like me are inspired by your work in making Digital India a means to build a more innovative, inclusive and sustainable world. Last year, you challenged us to make India a global leader in 5G technology. Your challenge energized us, and what we have achieved has stunned the world", said Akash Ambani

"We at Jio unleashed the fastest rollout of 5G technology witnessed anywhere in the world. Deploying a 5G cell every 10 seconds, Jio has installed over 10 lakh 5G cells across all 22 circles of India. I am humbled to share that Jio alone has contributed to 85% of the overall 5G capacity in the country" Akash Ambani added.

He highlighted Jio's rapid 5G rollout, deploying a 5G cell every 10 seconds and contributing to 85 per cent of the country's 5G capacity.

Jio's 5G infrastructure, entirely developed by Indian talent, has positioned India as a top-three 5G-enabled nation with over 125 million 5G users.

The Reliance Jio Chairman emphasized the transformative power of 5G, which would create new job opportunities and empower both job seekers and job creators.

He also introduced the Jio Bharat smartphone, priced at just Rs. 999, with the goal of ending digital exclusion in India.

Akash Ambani shared the vision of creating a "Digital Statue of Unity," inspired by Prime Minister Modi's motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

This digital monument aims to unite and inspire 1.4 billion Indians towards making India the most prosperous, technologically advanced, inclusive, and harmonious nation globally.

In conclusion, Akash Ambani expressed the commitment of young digital entrepreneurs and innovators to work tirelessly to realize India's dream during its "Amrit Kaal."

The India Mobile Congress serves as a platform to showcase India's technological advancements and innovations while facilitating discussions on the nation's digital future.

