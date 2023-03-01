Akasa Air To Order Fleet Of Aircraft In '3-Digits' By Year End, Says CEO

According to him, Akasa Air will need at least 3,500 pilots in the next one decade.

Akasa Air is going to place an order for a fleet of aircraft which will be in three digits by the year-end, the company said today.

The company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube said it plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru.

He also said Akasa has already ordered a fleet of 72 aircraft of which 18 have been delivered.

"By the end of the year we will place a large order for aircraft. I'm not going to disclose the number but the order will be in three digits and it will be significant," Mr Dube said in a press conference here.

In the next one year, Akasa is going to hire 300 pilots, Dube said, adding that the company is also going to open a learning centre in Bengaluru.

The company completed six months of its operations to become the fastest growing airlines in the country, it said in a statement.

With 36 daily flights from Bengaluru, Akasa Air is the third largest domestic carrier in the city, it noted.

