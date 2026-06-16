Sikh Union Ministers To Boycott Bhagwant Mann: BJP After 'Anti-Guru' Row

The political repercussions of the Akal Takht's recent directives on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann may extend beyond Punjab's domestic politics, with the state BJP claiming that Sikh ministers in the Union government will not meet the Chief Minister until he apologises before the Akal Takht.

Punjab BJP chief Keval Singh Dhillon said on Monday that the Akal Takht remains the supreme religious authority for Sikhs and its directives must be respected. He urged Mann to step down from his post and seek forgiveness from the Akal Takht.

"Shri Akal Takht is supreme for us. There is no authority above it. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should immediately resign," Dhillon said. The BJP's Sikh Union ministers will not hold meetings with Mann until he accepts the Akal Takht's directives and apologises, he warned.

The statement is politically significant as it suggests that the controversy surrounding Mann could begin affecting interactions between the Punjab government and key Sikh faces in the Union Cabinet. While there is no official indication from the Centre regarding any such position, the BJP's remarks underline its attempt to align itself with the authority of the Akal Takht and corner the Aam Aadmi Party government politically.

The controversy stems from allegations linked to videos purportedly involving Mann, an issue that has triggered sharp reactions from Sikh religious bodies and opposition parties. Mann has denied the allegations and described them as part of a conspiracy to malign him.

AAP alleges the BJP is seeking to turn the issue into a larger debate on religious accountability and political conduct ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The BJP has been aggressively expanding its footprint in the state after ending its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Dhillon also claimed that the growing public support for the BJP reflected widespread dissatisfaction with the AAP government in Punjab. Reiterating the party's electoral strategy, he said the BJP would contest the next Assembly elections independently and form the government in the state.

He also announced that the BJP national president Nitin Nabin will visit Punjab on June 21 for International Yoga Day and remain in the state for a three-day organisational tour.