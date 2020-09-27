Ajoy Kumar Rejoins Congress After Quitting AAP

The former president of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee had joined AAP in September 2019.

Ajoy Kumar Rejoins Congress After Quitting AAP

Ajoy Kumar on Sunday rejoined the Congress (File)

New Delhi:

Former MP Ajoy Kumar on Sunday rejoined the Congress after he quit the party to join Aam Aadmi Party. 

The former president of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee had joined AAP in September 2019. "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the re-joining of Dr Ajoy Kumar, Ex-MP and former President, Jharkhand PCC, to the Congress party." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, Mr Kumar said he was inspired by Rahul Gandhi and decided to come back to the party. Mr Kumar said in a tweet, "Silence becomes cowardice when the occasion demands speaking out the whole truth and acting accordingly-- Mahatma Gandhi. Driven by my conscience to speak up against injustice and institutional capture, I've been inspired by Shri Rahul Gandhi and decided to come back to Indian National Congress INC today."

Comments
Ajoy KumarCongress

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india