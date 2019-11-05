Ajmer's Famous 'Pushkar Mela' Begins With Cultural Performances

The Pushkar Mela will conclude on November 12.

The much-awaited Pushkar Mela 2019 kicked off on Monday in the district of Ajmer, which witnessed an overwhelming number of enthusiastic participants and devotees.

The mela was inaugurated by District Collector Vishwamohan Sharma, who started the ceremony with Sarovar Pujan and flag hoisting, along with the officers of all departments in Rajasthan.

A number of different cultural dance and music performances took place in the mela. Foreigners too participated in all the performances.

The Pushkar Cattle Fair was also initiated in the mela, which contained nearly 4,000 cattle of camel horses and oxen.

A football match was also held at the mela ground.

"The environment is very good and the people are filled with enthusiasm in the mela. We made sufficient arrangements for the performances and the cattle fair. We hope that this year''s mela will be a good one for everyone without causing any inconvenience," the District Collector told ANI.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police at the mela.

"We have made proper arrangements to ensure proper security to the people in the mela. Many senior rank officers are present in the area, including me. We are trying hard to ensure that no untoward incidents happen during the ceremony," Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rashtdeep said.

