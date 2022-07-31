Ajit Pawar's Query After Probe Agency Raids Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Home

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had denied any wrongdoing.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Sunday wondered why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) repeatedly wants to investigate Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut.

Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said the ED conducting a search at Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai depicts a "sorry picture" of democracy and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to "silence" all the Opposition parties.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule this issue will be raised in Parliament.

"Many people got notices from the Income Tax, ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Only Sanjay Raut will be able to tell why the probe agency (ED) wants to investigate him repeatedly," Ajit Pawar touring flood-affected areas in Maharashtra told reporters.

Supriya Sule expressed confidence there will be no injustice and that Sanjay Raut will cooperate with the probe agency.

At 7:00 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow located in suburban Bhandup, and began the search.

The Rajya Sabha member, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)