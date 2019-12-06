Ajit Pawar Gets Anti-Corruption Bureau Clean Chit In Irrigation Scam Case

ACB has cleared NCP leader Ajit Pawar's name in an irrigation scam case.

The 16-page affidavit, dated November 27, says that there is no criminal liability on the part of the then Chairman of the VIDC (Minister of WRD) in respect of the process of granting sanction.

Minister of Water Resources Department is Ex-Officio Chairman of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation.

Mr Pawar, who belongs to the NCP, served Maharashtra's irrigation department when the Congress-NCP coalition government was in power during 1999-2004.

The affidavit was submitted at the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court by ACB superintendent Rashmi Nandedkar.

In its enquiry report, the ACB has also stated that, ''there is no evidence on record to say that the Secretary of the Department had briefed the Minister of Water Resources Department about not accepting the liability of the tender work''.

The state anti-corruption bureau has also said that the Chairman of the VIDC has acted in the line with the then prevailing policy of the corporation, and in accordance with the proposals put up before him by the Executive Directors on Managing Directors of the VIDC.

"Considering the facts and evidence collected during the course of enquiry/investigation, it is observed that there is no criminal liability on the part of the then Chairman of the VIDC (Minister of WRD) in respect of the process of granting sanction to the liability of the tender cost including that of updated cost and sanctioning the mobilization advance to the contractors or any other allegations/charges," the report submitted in the court said.