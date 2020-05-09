Ajit Jogi Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Put On Ventilator, Condition 'Serious'

Ajit Jogi, 74, suffered cardiac arrest at 12:30 pm. (File photo)

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been hospitalised after he suffered a cardiac arrest this afternoon.

Mr Jogi, 74, suffered cardiac arrest at 12:30 pm. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) chief was rushed to a hospital in Raipur after he collapsed in his home garden.

According to the medical bulletin, the 74-year-old leader is on ventilator support. The hospital added that Mr Jogi was having a regular day from morning, but apparently choked on a tamarind seed before the cardiac arrest. Doctors say his condition is "serious".

His wife, Renu Jogi, an MLA, and son Amit are with him in the hospital.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi had served as the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the state came into existence.

He left the Congress in 2016 after he and his son got embroiled in a controversy over a by-election.

Later, he quit the Congress and formed Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

With inputs from PTI