Ajit Doval Meets Lankan President, Discusses Ongoing Economic Collaboration

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval today called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed the ongoing bilateral economic collaboration.

Ajit Doval arrived in Colombo on Thursday to attend the Colombo Security Conclave to be held today.

Mr Doval called on President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.

They discussed the ongoing economic collaboration between Sri Lanka and India.

Senior Adviser to the President on National Security, Sagala Ratnayake, also attended the meeting, the President's Media Division said.

The Colombo Security Conclave brings together National Security Advisers and Deputy NSAs from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius.

Bangladesh and the Seychelles have observer status at the conclave.

The conclave deals with maritime security counter-terrorism and cyber security with India bringing to the fore its own strategic concerns in the Indian Ocean.



