"Unpredictably Dangerous": Top Official Flags Liquid Oxygen Leak On Axiom 4

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Axiom-4 launch has been delayed by a leak in the liquid oxygen line.

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government, has called the leak "unpredictably dangerous.

Mr Sood said even minor breaches can escalate under high temperatures. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

India's second astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to embark on the Axiom 4 mission from Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 Crew Dragon. The 14-day journey to the International Space Station (ISS) marks a significant milestone in India's human spaceflight ambitions. In an exclusive conversation, Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, offered insights into the technical challenges and safety imperatives of this high-stakes mission.

Professor Sood reaffirmed the complexity of rocket science, especially when human lives are involved.

"It is indeed rocket science," he said, emphasizing that the integration of hundreds of thousands of components, particularly those involving liquid propellants, saying it is "far from trivial'.

"It is not something which you can just say that once you put together everything, it works like charm. It does not work like charm," he explained.

The recent delay in the launch, caused by a leak in the liquid oxygen line, brought these challenges into sharp focus.

Professor Sood described such leaks as "unpredictably dangerous", noting that even minor breaches can escalate under high temperatures. "Everything is very measured. So, there is no question that the leak can be tolerated," he said, stressing that there is no room for compromise when human safety is at stake.

The leak was detected and resolved by the SpaceX team, and the decision to postpone the launch was made collectively by SpaceX, ISRO, and other stakeholders in the mission. Professor Sood praised this collaborative approach, calling it a model of international coordination.

"This is what it means when we talk of collaboration and co-development," he said. "It is not to say that one is doing more than the other. It's a collective decision."

The Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space, represents a leap forward for India's space programme.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's participation in Axiom 4 is a testament to India's growing capabilities and commitment to global partnerships in space exploration. The mission also highlights the importance of rigorous safety protocols and technical precision in human spaceflight.

As the launch date approaches, the focus remains on ensuring that all systems are functioning flawlessly.

Professor Sood expressed confidence in the mission's success, saying, "I'm very certain that with all difficulties under control, we will have a successful mission."

Professor Sood reassured the Indian public that every delay and decision has been made with safety as the top priority with "Safety first, safety always" being the guiding principle.