'He Is Against Punjab': Ajay Devgn's Car Stopped In Mumbai

Ajay Devgn's car was stopped in Mumbai today for around 15 minutes by a man who was apparently upset with the actor last month backing the Centre after it had responded to American pop star Rihanna's tweet on the farmers' protest. "He is against Punjab," the man says in a viral video clip, pointing at the actor, who sits uncomfortably in the front passenger seat of his BMW car.

The incident took place this morning outside Film City, Goregaon, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The clip shows the man heckling Mr Devgn.

"This guy is against Punjab. Punjab has given him food. How is he able to digest his food? How can you be against Punjab? You should be ashamed. You have been wearing turbans in movies with so much pride? Why aren't you ashamed? Are you going to run me over? Why can't he come out of the car and talk?" says the man.

The actor is seen folding his hands. Another man, who appears to be his security staff, tries to reason with the protester, who refuses to budge.

A case has been registered over the incident.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting for months against the Centre's agriculture laws near three Delhi borders. The deadlock remains unresolved despite several rounds of Centre-farmer talks.

Rihanna, who has millions of followers on Twitter, had last month triggered a global outpouring of support for the protesting farmers with her tweet saying, "Why aren't we talking about this".

The Central government, in an unprecedented move, had issued an official response to the singer-songwriter's tweet, saying "a very small section of farmers have reservations about the reforms" that these laws aim to bring.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we urge that facts be ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it added.

Many celebrities – including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar- had backed the government, tweeting with hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether.

"Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting," Mr Devgn had tweeted.

